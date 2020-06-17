Jackie Venson, Radkey and Kyle Nix are the latest performers announced for the “Live From Cain’s: Sessions” series originating from Cain’s Ballroom.
The series presents free livestream concerts. Venson, a Texas guitar legend and vocalist, will perform June 20. Radkey, a punk rock trio of brothers, will perform June 25. Nix, fiddler for the Turnpike Troubadours, will perform June 26.
Presented by the Woody Guthrie Center and Bob Dylan Center, in conjunction with Cain’s Ballroom and “Live From Cain’s,” the livestreams begin at 7 p.m. and are hosted on the Cain’s Ballroom Facebook page: www.facebook.com/cainsballroom/live.
During each session in the series, Phil Clarkin Photography, Press Pause Films, Midwest Drone Productions and the Cain’s Ballroom crew provide a virtual experience for music fans by using a multi-cam HD production (including live drone footage of downtown Tulsa) and a seasoned sound engineer. Viewers are given a behind-the-scenes peek and digital backstage pass at the historic honky tonk in a time of social distancing.
“We’re really excited about these artists. They’re an extremely talented group of musicians, representing a range of genres,” said Chad Rodgers, who operates the-family owned venue along with his brother, Hunter Rodgers.
“These ‘Live From Cain’s: Sessions’ have been a great opportunity to stay connected with the people who support the Cain’s and with music fans in general. As an independent venue, music fans are the reason we exist as a business and as a venue. We appreciate all of the support they’ve given us over the years, and we’re glad to have a chance to bring the Ballroom to them during these difficult times.”
Previous series performers include John Fullbright; Nashville singer-songwriter and Vince Gill guitarist Jedd Hughes; a trio of Tulsa talent (Paul Benjaman, Jesse Aycock and Beau Roberson) and honky tonk duo Jesse Daniel and Jodi Lyford.
For more information about upcoming performers, go to www.jackievenson.com, www.radkey.net and www.kylenixmusic.com.