Peter Case and Dead Rock West will become the newest music artists to perform at a House Concerts Unlimited show 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at The Stone Church, 4225 W. 5th St.
Doors open at 7 p.m. A suggested Donation is $22 at the door day of show and $20 in advance through PayPal. You may reserve in advance through PayPal to scottapoet@yahoo.com or go to http://houseconcertsunlimited.blogspot.com/
RSVP required, as seating is limited. Your paypal donation will serve as RSVP. If you plan to pay at the door, please RSVP to scottaypoet@gmail.com
Some finger food and beverages will be provided, but any food contribution would be much appreciated. The event is BYOB.
A multiple Grammy nominee, Case’s work spans a number of genres, including folk, blues, and rock. Raised in Buffalo, N.Y., he came to the Bay area in 1973 and worked as a street musician and played in the seminal power pop group The Nerves, before moving to Los Angeles to form the Plimsouls, landing a deal with Geffen Records.
The Plimsouls achieved success with the hit single, “A Million Miles Away,” which landed them a role in the movie "Valley Girl" as the band performing during club scenes. Case’s 1986 solo Geffen Record debut revealed deep roots in folk and blues, and earned him his first Grammy nomination for the song “Old Blue Car” as well as the No. 1 spot on the New York Times' 1986 Best CDs list, according to a news release.
Six CDs later, Case earned another nomination for "Let Us Now Praise Sleepy John."
Dead Rock West is an acclaimed California alt-country rock group fronted by Cindy Wasserman and Frank Lee Drenne. The group's recently released album "More Love" was produced by John Doe of X.