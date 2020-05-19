Live music venues are finding ways to keep the music going while transitioning to normalcy.
For instance: The band Pilgrim will perform a high-definition livestream show beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at Mercury Lounge.
Partners in the venture are Phil Clarkin Photography, Press Pause Films, Midwest Drone Productions, VirtualFestival, #DogHouseTulsa and Mercury Lounge.
All money raised will go toward paying the band and production crew. The show will be available for streaming on Facebook.