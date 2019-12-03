Grammy-winning global superstar Pitbull will perform Sunday, Feb. 9 at Tulsa's BOK Center.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6 and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com or at the BOK Center box office. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the box office on the first day of ticket sales. Remaining available tickets will be available for purchase at the box office on the next business day the box office is open.
Armando Christian Perez, aka Pitbull, is a successful musician, performer, business entrepreneur, fashion icon and actor whose career sales have exceeded five million albums and over 60 million singles worldwide. he has had No. 1 hits in more than 15 countries, his videos have over five billion views, and his social reach matches audiences of some television networks around the world.
Pitbull’s latest album (Global Warming: Meltdown) features the hit singles “Feel This Moment” with Christina Aguilera, “Don’t Stop The Party,” “Back In Time” and his second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, “Timber” featuring Ke$ha.
Pitbull extended his musical legacy this year with a Latin opus titled "Libertad 548." Thematically, it reflects his penchant for breaking down barriers of all kinds, culture and genre. The title references the courageous rescue of 548 Cubans who Pitbull’s father, Armando Sr., helped reach libertad (freedom) as part of the 1980 Mariel Boatlift.