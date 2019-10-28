The Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club is celebrating 120 years in existence and will be hosting an annual “Hats off to Will” tribute to Will Rogers 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
Sponsored in part by Cherokee Nation Businesses, the wreath-laying Ceremony by the Pocahontas Club will begin at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in the Rotunda. The ceremony begins with the club members, dressed in their Cherokee dresses and shawls around the bronze statue of Will Rogers.
After the ceremony, there will be a musical tribute in the Will Rogers Theatre honoring Will Rogers. Fiddler Jana Jae, who is in the National Fiddle Hall of Fame, will perform a tribute. Her appearance is sponsored by the Oklahoma Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.
In addition, Becky Hobbs, Pocahontas Club member, Oklahoma Music Hall of Famer and songwriter for George Jones, Loretta Lynn and many others, will provide entertainment.
There will be a reception in the Rotunda and a "haute hat" contest in remembrance of Will’s wife, Betty. Join in or cast your ballot.
For information regarding the Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club's annual tribute to Will Rogers, contact Ollie Starr at 918 760-7499 or visit www.indianwpc.org