If you rocked in the 80s and 90s, here's a concert announcement that may get your attention:
Poison is coming to Tulsa's BOK Center for a July 13 performance and will be joined by Cinderella's Tom Keifer and Sebastian Bach, formerly of Skid Row. Eddie Trunk, the leading voice in the world of rock and metal music, will be a special guest at the show.
Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 6 and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com or at the BOK Center box office. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the box office on the first day of ticket sales. Remaining available tickets will be available for purchase at the box office on the next business day it is open.