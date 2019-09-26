There’s a long list of music acts that will perform free shows at the Tulsa State Fair, which began Thursday and continues through Oct. 6. One of those music acts is Rockfisch. Interesting name? You may have questions about the name if you’re a fan of a certain retro TV series.
Oklahoma James Garner starred as ex-con and private investigator Jim Rockford in “The Rockford Files, which aired for six seasons in the 1970s. Isaac Hayes played a fellow ex-con, Gandolph Fitch, who guest-starred in three episodes. Fitch’s nickname for Rockford was Rockfish. And that’s where the musical group Rockfisch (stylized as RocKFiscH) got its name.
Hayes’ “Rockford Files” character debuted in a season two episode (“The Hammer of C Block”) that is regarded as one of the best in the series. Gandolph Fitch returned in a season three episode, “Just Another Polish Wedding,” and a season four episode, “Second Chance. The season three episode co-starred Lou Gossett, Jr. and was intended as a launching pad for a Gabby & Gandy spin-off series. The spin-off never happened, but Rockfisch is spinning forward and is scheduled to perform 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 at the International Beer Garden inside the Tulsa State Fair.
Franklin Birt answered questions about Rockfisch:
What should we know about the Rockfisch and what kind of music does Rockfisch play?
“Rockfisch plays a variety of music from classic rock to modern pop and a touch of country (no western, though). We like to think there is something in every set for every audience. We cover artists from Styx to Nelly, Bruno Mars to Pink Floyd, Queensryche to Brooks & Dunn. We are not the greatest musicians in town by any means, but we carefully select material that suits what our strengths are.
"We also consider the presentation as important as the material itself. We like to give the audience a little bit more than just an interpretation of the songs. We want to entertain and interact with our audience as much as possible. We’re not above using costumes and props to elevate the audiences experience. We’re also fully wireless onstage and off, and we will all get off the stage and engage directly with the audience and try to draw them into the show. We feature a lot of danceable pop and rock, with a touch of more artistic (listening) selections as well.”
Can you explain where the name came from?
Rockfisch was initially a side project formed by Randy Edwards and Franklin Birt in August, 2004. Randy was in a band called Rockford Avenue and I was in a band called Slik Fischer. I also had recently seen an episode on ‘The Rockford Files’ with Isaac Hayes where his character kept calling Jim ‘Rockfish.” It seemed serendipitous at the time and we went with Rockfisch as a band name.
“Once Rockfisch started playing gigs in the area, all our other projects slowly died off. We’ve been through a couple of lineup changes over the years. Most recently, Steve Butcher, who was also with me in Slik Fischer, joined in 2012. Randy and I have played together since the late ‘80s off and on and in various situations. Steve Butcher and I have played together since 2000. There are a few different variations of the band: an acoustic duo with Randy and I and an acoustic trio with Randy, Steve and I. I also do solo acoustic, which is entirely different from the band. (Acoustique by Franklin is scheduled for 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. shows at Cantina inside the Tulsa State Fair. Expect John Denver, James Taylor and Jim Croce songs).
You’re a huge fan of ‘The Rockford Files.’ How did this come about?
“I remember watching the show as a kid and enjoying it. I would always watch reruns of the show whenever I would run across them. I’ve watched the series in its entirety a couple of times in recent years. It’s not currently on Netflix, but, if it should return, I would likely watch it again.”
What appeals to you about the show?
“I always liked that Rockford felt like a real guy — not some polished pretty boy detective. He had real problems and made mistakes, got beat up and never really got the big payoff in the end. He always broke even at best. I also loved the car and the car chases.”
What are a couple of your favorite episodes or moments from the series?
“My favorite episodes are the episodes with Isaac Hayes as an ex-con who knows Rockford from prison, and the episodes where Rockford runs a con on someone, not for personal gain but to right a wrong done to a client or a friend.”
For more information on Rockfisch, go to www.rockfisch.net or the RocKFiscH Facebook page. There’s also an Acoustique by Franklin Facebook page.