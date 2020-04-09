Tulsa is the home of the Bob Dylan Archive. Here’s an addition to Dylan’s legacy: Billboard reported that, for the first time in his storied career, he has a No. 1 song on the Billboard chart under his name.
Carve out a chunk of time if you want to listen to the song, titled “Murder Most Foul.” The song is about 17 minutes long and it’s about the 1963 assassination of JFK.
Billboard said the “Murder Most Foul” debuted at No. 1 on the rock digital song sales survey and sold 10,000 downloads in its first tracking week.
Songs recorded by Dylan had previously ascended as high as No. 2 on various Billboard charts. Songs written by Dylan and recorded by other artists have artists reached No. 1.