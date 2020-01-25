Raconteurs

The Raconteurs played three sold-out concerts at Cain’s Ballroom in 2019. Cain’s Ballroom was ranked as one of the 12 best places to hear live music in America by a Los Angeles Times writer. CODY MULCAHY/for the Tulsa World

 Cody Mulcahy

Tulsa’s historic Cain’s Ballroom was recommended by a Los Angeles Times writer as one of 12 places for the “best live music in America.”

Cain’s Ballroom is No. 4 on the list.

The story is by Los Angeles Times staff writer Christopher Reynolds, who wrote that he spent a good chunk of the past two years reporting stories about great American music venues — a dream assignment that took him from New York’s Carnegie Hall to Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa.

What other venues made the list? What did he write about Cain’s Ballroom. Read the story.

— Jimmie Tramel,

Tulsa World

Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389