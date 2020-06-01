Country music superstar Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher are baring their personal lives in the four-episode series, "Mike & Carrie: God and Country.”
The second episode will premiere Wednesday, June 3 and will be available for viewing at iamsecond.com.
Said promotional info for the series: “Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood open up about their marriage, parenting, heartbreaks and purpose in this four-part short film series, addressing the question, ‘In all the ups and downs of life and relationships, how do you find solid ground?’”
Underwood and Fisher were married 10 year ago and are the parents of two sons. The first episode of the series debuted May 26 and remains available for viewing.