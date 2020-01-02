Runaway June, a trio that opened for Carrie Underwood during her recent tour stop at Tulsa’s BOK Center, will perform 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 at Track 5, a new country dance hall inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Shows at Track 5 are free and open to the public.
Runaway June’s members are Naomi Cooke, Hannah Mulholland, and Jennifer Wayne, a granddaughter of John Wayne.
During Underwood’s BOK Center show, Runaway June and Underwood’s other opening act, Maddie & Tae, joined the Checotah superstar on stage for a medley of songs honoring some of the greatest females in country music history.
On the trio’s official site (www.runawayjune.com), Cookie said this: “Carrie bringing us on tour — she didn’t book an all-female tour because we’re women. She booked it because women in country are talented, strong, entertaining, smart, and hardworking, and we were the best acts to put on her kick-ass tour.”
Runaway June also collaborated with other performers during a tribute to female country music artists at the 2019 CMA Awards.
