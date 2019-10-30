Checotah's Carrie Underwood will explore new turf Nov. 8 when she joins Ryan Seacrest as a guest co-host on the nationally-syndicated morning talk show “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”
Underwood and Seacrest are longtime friends, having met on “American Idol” in 2005 when Underwood won season four of the hit series.
Underwood is the most decorated alum of the show. A seven-time Grammy winner, she has sold 64 million records worldwide and recorded 27 No. 1 singles, 14 of which she co-wrote.
While guest-hosting on the TV show, she is scheduled to chat with actress Maura Tierney (“The Report”) and actor Brian Cox (“Succession”).
On Nov. 13, Underwood will host the CMA Awards alongside Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. Underwood recently performed at Tulsa's BOK Center as part of her "Cry Pretty 360" tour.