The Country Music Academy announced Carrie Underwood will host the 53rd Annual CMA Awards with special guest host and fellow Oklahoman Reba McEntire, and they'll be joined by another special guest host, Dolly Parton.
Broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Nov. 13, the ceremony will celebrate legendary women in country music.
The hosts have combined for 124 CMA Awards nominations and 22 wins, including 11 for female vocalist of the year. They hold a combined 14 nominations in the entertainer of the year category, with Parton receiving the award in 1978 and McEntire winning in 1986.
"We couldn't think of a more dynamic group of women to host the show," CMA CEO Sarah Trahern said in a news release.
Final nominees for the awards show will be announced Aug. 28 during ABC’s “Good Morning America” from the show's Times Square studio in New York and via live stream following the broadcast.
Underwood has won seven CMA Awards, has sold 64 million records worldwide and recorded 26 No. 1 singles, 13 of which she co-wrote. She has co-hosted the CMA Awards since 2008.