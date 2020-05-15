“In My Life” is a Beatles song that has been covered by Johnny Cash, Bette Midler, Rod Stewart, John Denver, Judy Collins, Jose Feliciano and The Who drummer Keith Moon.
Next? Dwight Twilley.
The Tulsa music artist covered “In My Life” and, as of Friday, May 15, it is available for digital worldwide consumption, along with his song “Always.”
In 2010, Rolling Stone ranked “In My Life” No. 23 on its list of the 500 greatest songs of all time. Rolling Stone also ranked it fifth among Beatles’ songs.
