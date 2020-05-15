Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST ARKANSAS AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN NORTHWEST ARKANSAS...BENTON AND CARROLL. IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA...CRAIG...DELAWARE...MAYES...NOWATA...OSAGE... OTTAWA...PAWNEE...ROGERS...TULSA AND WASHINGTON OK. * FROM 1 AM CDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * THUNDERSTORMS ARE FORECAST TO PUSH SOUTHWARD INTO NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND FAR NORTHWEST ARKANSAS LATE TONIGHT AND FRIDAY MORNING. HEAVY RAINFALL IN THE 1 TO 3 INCH RANGE WITH LOCALLY HIGHER THAN 4 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. THIS RAINFALL WILL HELP TO INCREASE FLASH FLOOD CONDITIONS, ESPECIALLY OVER LOW-LYING AREAS AND LOCATIONS HAVING RECEIVED RECENT RAINS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA. &&