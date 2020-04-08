Rocklahoma host Eddie Trunk said it’s a bummer the music festival will not take place in 2020, but he understands why and he complimented Rocklahoma for doing right by ticket-buyers.
Trunk, during a Tuesday segment of his SiriusXM radio show, referenced Monday’s news that the next Rocklahoma will not happen until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Trunk has hosted the festival every year and he said it’s very near and dear to his heart.
“I was hoping for a postponement,” Trunk said. “I was hoping maybe they could move it to Labor Day, but that is not to be the case. It is done and will not happen this year.”
The festival grounds north of Pryor are otherwise unused, so the site is flexible for scheduling purpose.
“But here’s the problem,” Trunk said. “The bands aren’t.”
Trunk said bands play multiple festivals and the festival dates are built into their tours. One day after a festival, they might be playing a tour stop in a neighboring state.
“So it’s a routing issue,” Trunk said. “It’s an availability issue. Right now, I think one of the biggest problems is nobody knows when the ‘all clear’ is going to happen for this stuff. You see things getting pushed back and getting cancelled or getting bumped with the thought of like, well, by June we will be OK. Now it’s not looking like, for a lot of people, June is going to be OK. We don’t know. You just don’t know. When you are dealing with routing and the expense of touring and where people are going to be logistically and conflicts with schedules, it would have been impossible for Rocklahoma to put on the same bill exactly.”
Trunk, who made it clear that he was giving his opinion rather than speaking for the promoter, was hoping that a pared-down version of Rocklahoma might occur later this year, but that’s not the case.
Trunk said he was “very pleased” about one Rocklahoma development.
“They did what I have been screaming about on this show ever since all these cancellations started piling up,” he said. “They did the right thing. They offered fans the option of a refund.”
Rocklahoma communicated to ticket-buyers that they can hang onto their tickets and use them in 2021 or they can seek a refund. Trunk said every promoter of postponed events should be offering a refund option.
“Any that aren’t, somebody has got to raise that issue,” he said. “The Better Business Bureau or whatever, somebody has got to go after it, because it’s just totally wrong. We have talked about it a million times. I feel for all the folks who have lost their jobs and don’t have the income and they need the money back. They are not in the same position they were a month ago.”
Trunk then pointed out that getting a refund isn’t mandatory.
“If you didn’t take a hit financially and you are still working and your cash flow is OK and you plan to go to something every year and you are OK with somebody holding your money for a year and then going at that time, fine. That’s on you,” he said. “But the consumer has to be given the option and kudos to Rocklahoma for doing that.”