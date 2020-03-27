If you’re in need of entertainment, how about Elton John in your living room?
The music superstar is hosting the iHeartRadio Living Room Concert for America, which will air 8 p.m. Sunday, March 29 on Fox.
Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Tim McGraw and the Backstreet Boys will practice social distancing and perform from their own living rooms.
The event will honor health professionals, first responders and others who are battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
The one-hour special will be carried on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.
