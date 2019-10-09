A contestant on NBC’s “The Voice” with a connection to Tulsa will be on Gwen Stefani’s team this season.
Myracle Holloway is from Los Angeles, but is a past resident of Tulsa.
She sang Bruno Mars’ “When I Was Your Man” during blind auditions and selected Stefani over another coach (Blake Shelton) who coveted her for their teams.
Holloway, 44, knew she was destined to sing after joining a children’s choir at age 7, according to bio information shared with the media. She started singing competitively and was discovered after high school by Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire and was invited to join his tour.
While early success looked promising, Holloway was secretly dealing with emotional trauma from past abuse, according to the bio info. These issues led to depression and misuse of substances, which pushed her to take a break and seek therapy.
Through worship, Holloway began her recovery journey and later moved to Tulsa. She auditioned for “The Voice” to give her music career a second chance.