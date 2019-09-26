Whatever happened to Chris Gaines? He’s back in the news because he’s turning 20.
Music historians and fans of Garth Brooks know Chris Gaines is an alias Brooks adopted for a project that was started and never finished.
Brooks is, of course, a country superstar. In 1999, Brooks temporarily ditched his cowboy hat for a new persona and made an album as a fictional rocker, Chris Gaines. The album (The Life of Chris Gaines) peaked at No. 2, went double platinum and spawned a top-5 single, “Lost in You.”
If you viewed the whole Chris Gaines thing as a “what the heck” moment for Brooks, the rest of the story is the Gaines album was supposed to be a precursor for a movie (“The Lamb”) starring Brooks as the character. In November of 1999, Brooks hosted “Saturday Night Live” as himself and, in the same episode, he was the musical guest as Gaines. At that moment, Brooks had friends in Jekyll and Hyde places. The rest of the story: “The Lamb” was never made and Gaines lapsed into oblivion. Until now.
Saturday, Sept. 28 will mark the 20th anniversary of the release of the Gaines album. In celebration, Radio.com brought together more than 20 superstar country artists to discuss the significance and “genre-bending art” that Gaines brought to the music world. Participants included Luke Bryan, Carly Pearce (she wants an alter ego), Dierks Bentley, Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett, Lady Antebellum, Luke Combs and Keith Urban. Brooks had a few things to say as well.
Lee Brice told Radio.com he listened to the Gaines album so much that it caused him to be late for class.
“I loved it. I really did,” Brice said, adding that he was “weirded out” by Gaines’ look.
In a 1999 interview with then-Tulsa World entertainment writer John Wooley, Brooks said the photos of him as Gaines were achieved by using “hair and makeup” with no computer tricks involved. The story said Brooks’ sunken cheeks and hollow-looking eyes were his own.
“Right before the photo shoot, you just have to stop eating for five days,” Brooks told Wooley.
“You get real weak and your eyes get real gray. And you go in and take your shots and then you eat like hell,” he explained with a laugh.
Following are (almost verbatim) excerpts from Wooley’s story:
•So, if you think the idea of Garth taking the persona of a pop-rock star and recording an album is a little weird, you’ve got plenty of company — including Garth himself.
“Paramount hired me to do it,” he said in a telephone conversation. “They had faith in me as an artist, that I could make this stretch and come up with music for a character in the pop-rock field. I thought they were crazy. I turned ‘em down.”
The folks at Paramount, as it turned out, wanted Garth to play the lead role of pop-rocker Chris Gaines in an upcoming movie called “The Lamb,” which was being developed by the husband- and-wife team of Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and Tracey Edmonds. And they wanted him to go into the studio and do an album as Gaines, well before the movie hit any screens.
“Kenny and Tracey Edmonds kept pushing it, and so did Paramount,” he remembered. “So I said, ‘OK, I’ll do four cuts and see what happens.’ The very first song we cut was (the current hit) ‘Lost in You,’ and I listened to it and said, ‘Holy cow — this is something that could happen.’”
•Famed producer Don Was suggested doing a greatest hits type album with the Gaines character rather than just a contemporary record.
“Once we started putting these songs together, it started explaining his past life,” Brooks said. “Our rule, as Garth Brooks, is that an artist should reveal a little bit of himself in every song. And what we did (with the Chris Gaines disc) was cut the songs and then realize that the artist was revealing a little bit of himself in every song. That’s what wrote the last 15 years of his life. It worked. When you do it honestly and sincerely, it works.”
•The songs on the Gaines album were meant to reflect the last decade and a half of the fictional character’s recorded output and run the gamut from laid-back pop to modern rock, with influences ranging from the Beatles to Stevie Wonder to Aerosmith to Don Henley.
Because the album is intended to be a chronology of Gaines’ musical career, it begins with a track from a band he was in called Crush. The song, “My Love Tells Me So,” doesn’t have Brooks’ voice on it. Instead, it was sung by one of its writers, Gordon Kennedy.
“I heard that song in, gee, the early ‘90s here in town, and I loved it,” he said. “I thought, since Chris wasn’t the lead singer of that group, I’d just go back in and put a little harmony track on it. We tried it, but it never captured what I loved about it at first. So I just left it the way it was.”
•Kennedy figured prominently into the Gaines saga, as did fellow Nashville-based songwriters Wayne Kirkpatrick and Tommy Sims.
“When Paramount assigned me ‘The Lamb,’ I said, ‘I know the three guys who wrote “Change the World” for Eric Clapton, and they all live in Nashville,’” Brooks said. “I went back and got their catalog, and 10 out of the 13 songs (on the Gaines disc) are theirs.”
•For Brooks, the “greatest hits” Gaines album helped flesh out a character he was going to play in the movie. He sang the songs, especially the ones that are supposed to be from the early part of Gaines’ career, in a key higher than his usual. It’s important to him, he said, that people know his voice was not artifically enhanced or changed in any way.
• In Wooley’s story, Brooks let it be known that he understood Gaines was a curveball.
“This is going to be the hardest part for anybody to understand; I even get real fuzzy with it,” he said. “But the day the album is released, Chris Gaines becomes current-time real. He’s alive. And as the greatest-hits album comes out, he’s working on his ‘Sergeant Pepper’ album, which is going to be the soundtrack for (the movie) ‘The Lamb.’ So, see, it all becomes current and real. And for a year, we get to keep up with this artist. We see new music from him, and new videos, and we know all the time that he’s in the studio working on the biggest project of his career.
“It’s all just about going for the ride,” he added. “I guess that’s what this whole thing is. If this project doesn’t work, it’s not going to be because of the music. It’ll be because I either didn’t educate enough people to let them not be scared and go for the ride, or they just decided it was a ride they didn’t want to go on. And that’s cool.
“Trust me — and we said this on the special — if people choose to sit this one out, man, I cannot bitch.” He laughed. “Not with the decade I’ve had.”
