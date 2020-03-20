Garth Brooks win at 2019's CMA Awards

Garth Brooks is making a live acoustic concert available March 23 on Facebook. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

How about a dose of Garth Brooks to help you cope with current events?

The country music superstar is joining the ranks of entertainers who want to bring a concert to the safety of your living room, or wherever you have choose to access Facebook.

Brooks said he will perform a live acoustic concert 6 p.m. Monday, March 23 on his official Facebook page as part of his weekly Facebook Live show, “Inside Studio G.” The concert (Inside Studio G: By Request) will last 30 minutes to an hour, according to Brooks, who will be joined by wife Trisha Yearwood.

“We’ll do our best, depending on what the set list is,” he said. “It probably won’t be whole songs. It will just be snippets, but we’ll try to get as many in as possible.”

SiriusXM announced Friday it will broadcast the March 23 Facebook Live show on The Garth Channel (channel 55).

Brooks made his announcement while broadcasting live from Studio G on his Facebook page. He made the announcement after a fan used social media to ask him to do a live broadcast and call it the Six Feet Away tour because people need entertainment.

“Let’s do that,” Brooks said.

The set list will be crafted based on requests. Beginning Sunday, March 22, fans can submit questions and song requests across Brooks’ social media platforms: https://www.facebook.com/GarthBrooks, https://twitter.com/garthbrooks and https://www.instagram.com/garthbrooks.

The concert will only be available live and will not be posted for later viewing.

When making the initial announcement, Brooks — wearing a “life is good” hoodie — talked about what an amazing week it had been when it comes to the character of people dealing with adversity. He said people have been sitting there with nothing to do, trying to flatten the curve. He’s going to give them something to do.

“Be smart,” he said. “Just think of others and we’ll all get through this. I promise.”

