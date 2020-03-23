With much of the nation being urged to stay at home, Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood teamed up for a live acoustic concert Monday night that aired on Brooks’ Facebook page and on SiriusXM. At peak viewership, more than 335,000 people were watching the live stream.
The show wrapped with the song “Amazing Grace.” Yearwood sang and Brooks played the guitar. Eventually, Brooks stopped playing and just listened.
“You guys love one another,” Brooks said he as stood by his wife’s side at the end of the show. “We are going to get through this.”
Brooks, who hosts a weekly Inside Studio G show on his Facebook page, announced during the previous week’s show that he would be taking requests and performing live March 23 as a way to help people through a difficult time.
Brooks said he missed playing, adding that, “Tonight is all about laughing and smiling and joy.” Yearwood said once we get to go back to doing things we had taken for granted “I think we are all going to cry.”
Yearwood also took time to say first responders, people in the medical profession, grocery story workers, bank workers — “everybody who is going into harm’s way every day” — should be nominated for a medal of honor.
Fans were invited to submit requests for the show on social media forums. More than 50,000 requests arrived.
The show included familiar material and covers of songs by Don McLean, Linda Ronstadt and James Taylor, plus the Leonard Cohen song “Hallelujah.”
Comments from fans appeared in real time during the show.
Terri Priebe: “I so love these two. Thank you. I needed this today. You guys are the best.”
Kelle Patton: “Thank you Garth and Trisha for putting a smile on my face. You are amazing.”
Laurie Pfeiler McNaughton: “You both are so caring and so real. Thank you for doing this.”
Amber Myers: “Absolutely beautiful. Thank you for sharing this blessed gift during this much-needed time.”
Brooks announced at the start that the show would likely be closer to 30 minutes than an hour because he didn’t know if he could play that long. But time flew by so quickly that Brooks and Yearwood had to be reminded that their hour was almost up.