For the second time in 10 days, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will team up for a performance intended to help people get through a difficult and homebound time.
This time, the performance will be carried on a major network.
CBS is airing a “Garth and Trisha Live!” special at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 1. On March 23, Brooks and Yearwood took requests and performed a live acoustic show that was carried on his Facebook page.
The free show attracted so many viewers that it caused the feed to crash, and it created momentum for the pending network special.
“We’re seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one,” Brooks and Yearwood said in a statement.
“In addition to the special, we and CBS will donate $1 million to charities ... combating the COVID-19 virus.”
The special will be filmed without a live studio audience inside Brooks’ Studio G.
Brooks used his social media accounts to encourage fans to send in requests. Requests were scheduled to be taken during Brooks weekly Inside Studio Go March 30. Gallery: Garth Brooks’ many looks and his best moments
Garth Brooks on Stephen Colbert in 2018
Garth Brooks talks to Stephen Colbert in November 2018. He talked about his days at Oklahoma State University. "Four of the best years of my life at Oklahoma State University, go Pokes," Brooks said.
See the story and video here.
Garth Brooks at Farm Fest in 1991
Garth Brooks in concert on May 26, 1991 to benefit Farm Fest at the Oklahoma City Myriad Convention Center. Tulsa World File
Garth Brooks at Drillers Stadium in 1997
Garth Brooks Drillers 1997
Then Tulsa Drillers General Manager Chuck Lamson (left) gives Garth Brooks a Tulsa Drillers jersey during a news conference at Tulsa Drillers Stadium prior to a 1997 concert. Tulsa World file
Garth Brooks Drillers 1997
Garth Brooks performs in Tulsa Drillers Stadium in 1997. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file
Garth Brooks 1997
Garth Brooks performs before a packed Tulsa Drillers Stadium during a 1997 concert. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file
Garth Brooks on NBC in 1998
Garth Brooks brings his charisma and hit songs to NBC with a high-tech live special that combines live concert performances, songs never-before-seen on television and Q&As with fans around the country -- NBC Photo provided by GB Management.
Garth Brooks reading to Claremore kids in 2002
Garth Brooks and Judy Cummings read the Dr. Seuss book "Yertle the Turtle" to a third grade class at Claremore's Westside Elementary in 2002. Brooks and Cummings, a Nashville teacher who convinced Brooks to start reading to children years ago, are touring the country reading to children in the Read Across America program. Tulsa World file
Garth Brooks does shows at the Wynn Las Vegas
Garth Brooks performs at the at Wynn Las Vegas. (PRNewsFoto/Wynn Las Vegas, Mark Tucker)
Owasso Graduation 2014
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood look for their daughter Allie Brooks during Owasso's high school graduation at the Mabee Center in Tulsa in May 2014. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Garth Brooks 2015
Country music artist Garth Brooks (center) takes a cell phone photo hours before his concert with Miami News Record's Melinda Stotts (left) and Grove Sun's Kaylea Hutson (right), during a press conference, at the Cox Business Center, on Friday, Jan. 9, 2015. Tulsa World file
Garth Brooks in Tulsa in 2015
Country music artist Garth Brooks (center) takes a cell phone photo hours before his concert with Miami News Record's Melinda Stotts (left) and Grove Sun's Kaylea Hutson (right), during a press conference in Tulsa in 2015. Tulsa World file
Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks perform at Loretta Lynn's birthday
Trisha Yearwood, left, and Garth Brooks performed together at Loretta Lynn's 87th Birthday Tribute at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Al Wagner/Invision/AP
Garth Brooks win at 2019's CMA Awards
Garth Brooks won his seventh CMA entertainer of the year award in 2019. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Garth Brooks at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Artist of the decade award winner Garth Brooks, who unleashed a new vinyl collection, performs at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March 2019 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Journalism worth your time and money
Subscribe to get unlimited digital access for 99 cents the first month and $5.95 after that.
. tulsaworld.com/subscribe
January 2015: Garth Brooks fans singalong to his hit 'Friends in low places'