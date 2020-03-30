Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks, shown during Loretta Lynn's 87th Birthday Tribute, will team up for a prime time performance Wednesday, April 1 on CBS. Al Wagner/Invision/AP

For the second time in 10 days, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will team up for a performance intended to help people get through a difficult and homebound time.

This time, the performance will be carried on a major network.

CBS is airing a “Garth and Trisha Live!” special at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 1. On March 23, Brooks and Yearwood took requests and performed a live acoustic show that was carried on his Facebook page. The free show attracted so many viewers that it caused the feed to crash and it created momentum for the pending network special.

“We’re seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one,” Brooks and Yearwood said in a statement. “In addition to the special, we and CBS will donate $1 million to charities ... combating the COVID-19 virus.”

The special will be filmed without a live studio audience inside Brooks’ Studio G.

Brooks used his social media accounts to encourage fan to send in requests. Requests were scheduled to be taken during Brooks weekly Inside Studio Go March 30.

