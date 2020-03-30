For the second time in 10 days, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will team up for a performance intended to help people get through a difficult and homebound time.
This time, the performance will be carried on a major network.
CBS is airing a “Garth and Trisha Live!” special at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 1. On March 23, Brooks and Yearwood took requests and performed a live acoustic show that was carried on his Facebook page. The free show attracted so many viewers that it caused the feed to crash and it created momentum for the pending network special.
“We’re seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one,” Brooks and Yearwood said in a statement. “In addition to the special, we and CBS will donate $1 million to charities ... combating the COVID-19 virus.”
The special will be filmed without a live studio audience inside Brooks’ Studio G.
Brooks used his social media accounts to encourage fan to send in requests. Requests were scheduled to be taken during Brooks weekly Inside Studio Go March 30.
Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389