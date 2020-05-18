Want to live in Leon Russell’s former house in California?
You can do it, if you’re willing to pay the right price.
Billed as “The Leon Russell House” at 7709 Skyhill Drive in Los Angeles, the Master of Space and Time’s former pad has a listing price of $1.398 million. That will get you four beds, three baths, 2,892 square feet, a 6,289-square-foot lot, plus a fair dose of celebrity history.
The listing mentioned that the home is the former location of Skyhill Studios. The listing said the home recording studio was built in 1965 and fellow Tulsan JJ Cale was the in-home studio manager. Russell’s first solo album was recorded there.
Russell died in 2016. He sold the home in late 1972 to close friend and business associate Diane Sullivan, according to the listing. The home is being presented by Jeff Yarbrough of Keller Williams Luxury International.
For more information, go to leonrussellhouse.com.