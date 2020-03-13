A news release issued Friday from The Grand Ole Opry said the Opry stands by the motto of the circle can’t be broken. And, throughout the Opry’s history, various events led management to make difficult decisions about how to alter the show’s format.
But, in an effort to maintain health and safety amid COVID-19 concerns, the Opry, the world’s longest-running radio show, will pause performances that include a live audience through April 4.
A news release said the Opry’s first priority "has always been the safety of employees, guests and artists who have all been key in keeping the show that made country music famous on the air every week for over 94 years."
During the "pause," the Saturday Night Grand Ole Opry Show will return to its original format as a live radio broadcast without a live audience. Fans can still tune in at opry.com and wsmonline.com, Opry and WSM mobile apps, SiriusXM Satellite, and its flagship home, 650 AM-WSM.
The statement said it is widely believed that the Opry has cancelled its live Saturday night performance only once before. On April 6, 1968, a curfew imposed by the city of Nashville following the assassination of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Memphis two days earlier forced a cancellation. For the only time in its history, that night’s Opry broadcast consisted of a previously taped performance.
Guests with tickets for cancelled performances can contact Grand Ole Opry Customer Service for help at (800) SEE OPRY or go to opry.com