Oklahoma country music artist Joe Diffie died of complications due to COVID-19. The most recent Grand Ole Opry broadcast was dedicated to Diffie.
Opry member Terri Clark performed during the broadcast and was joined by Lauren Alaina and Ashley McBryde. It was the Opry's 4,918th consecutive Saturday night broadcast, but the performance took place without an audience.
The performers kicked off the show with some of their favorites before a medley of classic country female hits including “It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels,” (Kitty Wells); “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” (Loretta Lynn); and “Walking After Midnight” (Patsy Cline). The three also joined forces on one of Diffie’s many hits, “John Deere Green.”