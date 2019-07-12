Music impresario Jim Halsey opened his office to the public Friday for people who wanted to see memorabilia he has amassed during 70 years in the business.
In addition to music items, visitors couldn't help but notice a movie-related item. On the wall of Halsey's office was a Bimbo's Jazz Club sign that he said was used in the making of "Rumble Fish," a filmed-in-Tulsa movie.
Did you miss out on the opportunity to see Halsey's memorabilia?
You'll get another chance. Many items in his collection are going to be sent to the Wagoner Historical Museum in Wagoner for public display.
Halsey, who said he has the largest collection of country music memorabilia this side of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, would like to see his collection housed in a Legends of Country Music Museum and he would prefer that such a museum become a part of Tulsa's landscape. See the Sunday, July 14 edition of the Tulsa World for details.