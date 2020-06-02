Country singer Lynn Anderson never promised you a rose garden, but it will nonetheless bloom anew when a 50th anniversary “Rose Garden” deluxe collector’s edition becomes available June 13 on vinyl. The release comes prior to Lynn Anderson Day on June 15.
Anderson, who died in 2015, recorded her signature song, “Rose Garden,” in 1970. It spent five weeks atop the country chart and rose to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.
The anniversary release is on pink translucent vinyl and is being limited to 1,000 copies. It will include notes written to Anderson from Reba McEntire and legendary producer Clive Davis.
“This has been such an exciting year for all things Lynn Anderson,” daughter Lisa Sutton said in a news release. “Mom’s career left a lasting mark on country music and this has truly been the year for her to shine.”
Sony Legacy Recordings recently re-released four digitally remastered Anderson albums: “Cry,” “Listen To A Country Song,” “Singing My Song” and “Stay There ‘Til I Get There.”
Also, Andereson is featured in PBS’ “Iconic Women of Country,” which premiered May 31. The program spotlights legendary female artists who shaped an era of country music. Original interviews and classic recordings provide insight into the contributions of Anderson, Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette, Patsy Cline, Brenda Lee and others.
Anderson, the first female artist to sell out Madison Square Garden, charted more than 50 top-40 hits during her career, including 12 No. 1 singles. For more information, visit LynnAndersonRoseGarden.com.