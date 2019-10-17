If you're interested in hearing soul legend Sam Moore and country legend Garth Brooks partner for a medley of "Hold On, I'm Comin'" and "Soul Man," here's your chance.
Moore and Brooks will perform together during an 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 Grammy Salute to Music Legends that will be broadcast on PBS.
Moore and Dave Prater combined to form Sam & Dave, a groundbreaking duo that brought gospel roots to soul music. The Recording Academy honored Sam & Dave as recipients of a Special Merit Award for lifetime achievement in May.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members found success with songs like 1966's "Hold On, I’m Comin'" (No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart and No. 21 on the pop chart) and 1967's "Soul Man" (No. 1 on the R&B chart and No. 2 on the pop chart). In 1967, "Soul Man" garnered the duo a Grammy Award for Best Performance by an R&B group and, in 1999, the song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.
In collaboration with PBS' "Great Performances" series, the Recording Academy is presenting the Grammy Salute to Music Legends show, a fourth annual all-star concert offering a prime time spotlight for the Academy's 2019 Special Merit Awards recipients.
This newest Lifetime Achievement Award honorees are Sam & Dave, Black Sabbath, George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic, Billy Eckstine, Donny Hathaway, Julio Iglesias, and Dionne Warwick.
Lou Adler, Nickolas Ashford & Valerie Simpson, and Johnny Mandel are Trustees Award honorees; and Saul Walker is the technical Grammy Award recipient. Also being honored is Jeffery Redding, this year's recipient of the Music Educator Award, which is presented by the Recording Academy and the Grammy Museum.
A news release said the concert will be led by Grammy-nominated industry icon Greg Phillinganes as musical director and hosted by past Grammy nominee Sheila E.
The performance list: (honorees in bold):
Sam & Dave
Medley: "Hold On, I'm Comin'"/ "Soul Man" (performed by Sam Moore and Garth Brooks)
"I Can't Stand Up For Falling Down" (performed by Sam Moore)
Dionne Warwick
"Walk On By" (performed by Johnny Mathis)
"What The World Needs Now" (performed by Dionne Warwick)
Lou Adler
"I Feel The Earth Move"/"It's Too Late" (performed by Jessie Mueller)
Julio Iglesias
"Caruso" (performed by Julio Iglesias)
Ashford & Simpson
Medley: "You're All I Need To Get By"/"Ain't No Mountain High Enough" (performed by Valerie Simpson and Kenny Lattimore)
Johnny Mandel
"How Do You Keep The Music Playing" (performed by Patti Austin and Greg Phillinganes)
Medley: "The Shadow Of Your Smile"/"Suicide Is Painless" (performed by Patti Austin)
Black Sabbath
Medley: "War Pigs"/ Paranoid" (performed by Rival Sons)
Donny Hathaway
"A Song For You" (performed by Lalah Hathaway)
"Where Is The Love" (performed by Lalah Hathaway and Kenya Hathaway)
Billy Eckstine
"Everything I Have Is Yours" (performed by Gregory Porter)
"Dedicated To You" (performed by Gregory Porter and Patti Austin)
George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic
Medley: "One Nation Under A Groove"/"Mothership Connection"/"Flash Light" (performed by George Clinton, William "Bootsy" Collins, Sativa, Eddie M, Sheila E., and Snoop Dogg)