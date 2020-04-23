Singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, an Oklahoma City teen who became an “America’s Got Talent” champ in 2017, has joined the ranks of entertainers who want to give you something to watch while sheltering at home.
Farmer announced on social media accounts that she will host a livestream performance from her living room.
“Darci Lynne’s Living Room’s Got Talent” will be streamed 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 26.
“Until I can be out on stage with you all, this is the next-best thing and I can’t wait to perform again!” she said when announcing the show on social media. “I’ll even bring some of my friends along to sing a song or two with me.”
The show will be streamed from the Darci Lynne Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube accounts. More than one million people follow her Facebook page.
Farmer has toured the country as a performer since winning “America’s Got Talent.” A Darci Lynne and Friends Fresh Out of the Box Tour is scheduled to begin July 11 in Greensboro, N.C.