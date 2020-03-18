Willie Nelson was forced to scotch his upcoming performance at the River Spirit Casino Resort, but that doesn’t mean you won’t get to see and him.
Luck Reunion is an “anti-festival” held annually in Nelson’s back yard. The 2020 Luck Reunion, like Nelson’s River Spirit gig, was put on hold because of health concerns.
But the team behind Luck Reunion announced that a live-streamed evnt (‘Til Further Notice) is being held in the absence of the in-person festival.
On Thursday, March 19, a free broadcast featuring call-in sets filmed live by Luck Reunion artists from the comfort of their own homes will be available for viewing. The broadcast starts at 6 p.m. Fans can access it by going to luckreunion.com/tilfurthernotice, www.twitch.tv/luckreunion and https://www.facebook.com/lucktexasreunion at any time between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.
An advisory said the full schedule will be released soon via Luck Reunion social media channels and an e-mail list.