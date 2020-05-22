A few weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the live music business, Styx performed at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort.
In the here and now, bands can't be on tour to bring music to their fans directly, but, according to a news release, Tommy Shaw of Styx recognizes the continuing vital and soothing need for new music. So, he is unveiling a previously unreleased acoustic version of the Led Zeppelin classic "Going to California" via Styx' label, Alpha Dog 2T, Inc. It became available May 22 for streaming on digital platforms, including Spotify.
The cover was recorded many years ago, but Shaw thought this was the perfect time to pull it out of the vault for fans to enjoy, according to the news release, which also explained the cover's origin.
"After touring behind two Shaw-Blades albums, we discussed a second album of covers and actually recorded a few more, but we never officially set a project into motion," Shaw said. "Styx would soon get back together and hit the road with the Return to Paradise Tour. Will Evankovich and I decided to cut 'Going to California' and did it at my home studio in the Hollywood Hills.
"We recently gave it a listen and, when Styx manager Charlie Brusco suggested we release it now to help fill the musical void that the lockdown had created, it suddenly had a new purpose. We had it mastered here in Nashville and created some artwork and got it placed on all the streaming platforms. Robert Plant’s original vocal is stellar, but I tried to make it my own while honoring its essence. I hope you enjoy it! Love you all, Tommy."
To watch a video for the song, go here: https://youtu.be/YsfWbb7qv78