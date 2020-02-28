Two Oklahoma casino venues are in the running for an ACM Award.
The Academy of Country Music will hold its annual awards show Sunday, April 5.
Among five nominees in the category of “casino of the year, theater” are The Joint at Tulsa’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and WinStar Global Event Center in Thackerville. The Joint is being rebranded as Hard Rock Live.
Other nominees are The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mount Pleasant, Mich., and the Venetian Resort Hotel Casino in Las Vegas.
Keith Urban will host the 55th ACM Awards, which will air live on CBS from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.