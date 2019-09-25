Music parody artist Cledus T. Judd, who is performing Friday at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort, has been called the Weird Al Yankovic of country music.
“I’m a massive Al fan. I always have been,” he said. “He was such an inspiration. He’s the one guy I have never met and I would give anything in the world to meet him. Hopefully one of these days I will get to.”
How can we help to make this happen?
“I would enjoy a phone call or whatever just to tell him what he meant to me,” Judd said. “I never got to his level, but he was definitely the inspiration in my journey for sure.”
Judd has met many celebrities (pals have included Oklahoma’s Toby Keith and Rodney Carrington) and some celebs have partnered with him on parodies. Which celebrity was most excited to meet Judd? He guessed it might have been Darius Rucker.
“I was at a CMA Awards one time, way back in the day, 2001 to 2003, and I was right in the height of my career,” Judd said. “He walked in and I knew it was of course Hootie at the time. But he walked up to me and said ‘Oh my God, Cledus, big fan. I’ve been a big fan forever.’ We went on to become friends and toured together and played a lot of golf at one point together.”
The Tulsa World recently wrote a story about Judd returning to stages after a period of retirement. He was asked during an interview for that story if he, like Yankovic, sought the permission of the original artists before parodying songs.
“Back in the day it was tougher when I was first getting going,” he said. “I didn’t have much of a track record and they dind’t know what the heck I was doing, so I always got permission. And even to this day I will still run it by somebody. I think they pretty much got to the point where they trust me now and everything is all good. They know that I’m not going to do anything that would be detrimental or anything bad.”
Judd said Garth Brooks once asked him not to parody the song “In Another’s Eyes” because the song was up for a Grammy and Brooks didn’t want a parody to sabotage the song’s chances. Judd held off and didn’t unleash “In Another Size” until until after Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood won a Grammy for their work on “In Another’s Eyes.”
Judd was asked if there was a song he holds in such high regard that he would never parody the song. His answer: Vince Gill’s “Go Rest High on That Mountain.” Gill started writing it after the death of Keith Whitley and finished it after the death of a brother.
“Vince is a dear friend of mine and I would never do that because I know where that song came from,” Judd said. “There are some things that are sacred and I don’t need the fame or the money or the notoriety to go and take something like a ‘Go Rest High on That Mountain’ and turn it into something whimsical.”