If you’re staying at home to help keep you and others safe during the COVID-10 pandemic, Tulsa music artist Charles Tuberville has just the song for you.
The song? It’s titled “Let’s Hunker Down.”
“I wrote and recorded the song here in my home studio starting a couple of weeks ago when my wife and I first began to isolate,” Tuberville said.
Tuberville also created a light-hearted video for the song and posted it to his BRT TV Facebook page. The video, which features Tulsa-specific images, has accumulated more than 5,000 views in its first three days of availability.
Said Tuberville: “I thought it might bring a few laughs during this time of crisis.”