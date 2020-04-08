Let's Hunker Down

Charles Tuberville crafted a song, and an accompanying music video, to help bring a smile to the faces of Tulsans who are hunkering down.

 Charles Tuberville

If you’re staying at home to help keep you and others safe during the COVID-10 pandemic, Tulsa music artist Charles Tuberville has just the song for you.

The song? It’s titled “Let’s Hunker Down.”

“I wrote and recorded the song here in my home studio starting a couple of weeks ago when my wife and I first began to isolate,” Tuberville said.

Tuberville also created a light-hearted video for the song and posted it to his BRT TV Facebook page. The video, which features Tulsa-specific images, has accumulated more than 5,000 views in its first three days of availability.

Said Tuberville: “I thought it might bring a few laughs during this time of crisis.”

