Tulsa music artist John Moreland released his newest album (LP5) Friday. The album premiered exclusively on Billboard one day in advance of the release.
Moreland told Billboard he wanted to open himself up to anything and everything.
“I think I have a lot of interests and influences that in the past I had maybe considered off limits,” he said. “I listen to a lot of indie rock, a lot of hip-hop, a lot of electronic stuff. It felt really good to open myself up to whatever felt good in the songs.”
Also, Moreland said this on his official site (johnmoreland.net): “I can’t dress myself up and be some folk singer character that I’m not really. I figured, I can’t dress up these songs and try to sell them that way. All I can do is be me.”
Moreland was scheduled to perform Friday night at Guestroom Records in Oklahoma City.