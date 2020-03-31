Verdigris’ Kailey Abel sang with teammate Cam Spinks during the battle round chapter of NBC’s “The Voice” and hoped to advance, but coach Blake Shelton cast his vote for Spinks in an episode that aired Monday night.
“I am obviously sad,” the Oral Roberts University student said via video on her Kailey Abel Music Facebook page. “I have shed a couple of tears about it. I am of course disappointed. I wanted to go on, but I am so excited for the rest of my team and I am incredibly honored. I will say I gave the song everything I had in me. I gave it 110 percent and I think it showed through in my performance, so, walking away from it, there is nothing I would change about my performance.”
Abel said she wanted to give "all the love" to Spinks and Shelton, adding that it was an honor to compete against Spinks. She thanked people for watching and for supporting her on her journey. She thanked “The Voice” for the opportunity, adding that she grew as a person and learned “so much” from being on the show.
Abel had a message for every person aspiring to do something “bigger than themselves.” She said sometimes it hurts when you experience a setback.
“But it doesn’t mean that I am ever going to stop and it doesn’t mean that I am ever going to put down what I know I am supposed to do,” she said. “And, more than that, it gives me a fire to fight for whatever is next.”
Abel said she is blessed beyond belief because she gained many new friends, fans and followers.
“For all of the disappointment, it is worth it,” she said. “It is so, so worth it.”