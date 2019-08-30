Trisha Yearwood’s new album (“Every Girl”) is her first full-length country record in 12 years. She talked about the new album and other things during a recent phone interview with the Tulsa World (watch for a story in the coming days).
In the meanwhile, the new album, which features collaborations with husband Garth Brooks, Don Henley and Kelly Clarkson, is available at stores and at digital retailers now.
Though Yearwood and Brooks spent a significant chunk of their lives in Oklahoma, she is going back to her Georgia roots this Labor Day weekend to retrace the drive she took countless times to Nashville to follow her dreams of becoming a country music superstar.
According to a news release, the three-day road trip was scheduled to begin with a Friday album release party in Yearwood’s hometown of Monticello, Ga. Her final destination will be the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Nashville. She once worked there as a tour guide.
Said the release: “With surprise stops along the way in Georgia and Tennessee, Yearwood will be meeting fans and celebrating Every Girl. #EveryGirlRoadTrip”