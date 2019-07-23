OKLAHOMA CITY - Grammy-nominated, multiplatinum-selling recording artist Post Malone has revealed added dates to his "Runaway Tour," his latest North American outing kicking off later this year.
Added dates include a Nov. 4 Oklahoma City stop at Chesapeake Energy Arena, 100 W Reno. Produced by Live Nation, the run will start Sept. 14 in Tacoma, Washington, and visit cities across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping Nov. 20 at The Forum in Los Angeles.
Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh will appear as special guests on all of the "Runaway Tour" dates, according to a news release.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. Friday LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com, and the Chesapeake Energy Arena Box Office.
