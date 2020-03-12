As a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic, the premiere of a filmed 2019 concert that was staged as a tribute to Leon Russell has been cancelled.
The premiere had been scheduled Saturday, March 28 at Will Rogers High School.
All ticket holders will receive an email notifying them of the cancellation, according to a news release. The release said all ticket purchase amounts will be refunded in full within the next few days to the credit card used in the transaction. Ticket purchasers will receive an email from Yapsody confirming the refund. They do not need to request a refund. People who received complimentary tickets will not receive a refund.
Patrons are being asked to consider sharing their refund as a donation to the Will Rogers High School Community Foundation, designated as a charity under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Since its formation in 2010, the foundation has raised more than $1.2 million for the benefit of the school and its students.
The release said there is no plan to reschedule the event. Continuing, the release said, “We regret these circumstances beyond our control and are disappointed, as we looked forward to the camaraderie of showing this video for the first time anywhere to the performers and patrons. The O’Colly Media Group of the Oklahoma State University School of Media and Strategic Communications, which produced the video on behalf of the Will Rogers High School Community Foundation, will begin to market this program to broadcast, cable and streaming television outlets. As soon as it is available on-line for viewing, we will notify all who had a ticket to this event.”
The tribute concert, which featured many local music artists, took place at Will Rogers High School in February of last year.