You can party like it’s 1999 in 2020 because Purple Xperience is coming to The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for a 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 performance.
Marshall Charloff & The Purple Xperience is officially licensed and authorized to perform by the Prince estate, according to purplexperience.com. Said a promo for the show: “Thanks to Purple Xperience, it is still possible to relive the magic of the funk rock icon.”
Tickets to the show are free with a One Star Rewards card. Here are three things to know before you go:
1, Let’s meet him
Marshall Charloff is the lead singer of the Purple Xperience. According to bio information, he styles the “magic of Prince’s talent in an uncannily unmatched fashion with his appearance, vocal imitation, and multi-instrumental capacity on guitar and piano.”
Charloff recorded with Prince on the album “94 East.” A producer and recording artist in his own right, Charloff has produced, written and recorded for the Commodores and Little Anthony of Little Anthony and the Imperials according to bio information.
2, Let’s meet them
The Purple Xperience is a five-piece group from Prince’s birthplace, Minneapolis, Minn. The group has toured the country since its inception in 2011 with the intent of providing fans with an authentic Prince and the Revolution experience. The band includes lead guitarist Tracey Blake (played with New Power generation, Sons of Almighty featuring members of NPG, Tracey Blake Project, Westside), bassist Ron Long (played with Christina Aguilera, Backstreet Boys, 98°), drummer Ron Caron (played with the Rembrandts, Tina and the B sides, The Melismatics), keyboardist Cory Eischen (played with New Power Generation, Mazarati, Soul Asylum’s Dave Pirner and Dan Wilson from Semisonic).
3, Family connection
Charloff considers celebrating Prince to be the honor of a lifetime, but he was a writer and producer before channeling Prince and he’s got an upcoming album (“Unperfect”) of original material. Like Prince, Charloff mostly self-produces his records and plays all the instruments. One of the songs (“Colors”) was written with Prince’s sister, Sharon Nelson. It came about because he invited Sharon to come to a show, she accepted and, afterward, she asked him over to discuss collaborations. You can search for Charloff’s music on YouTube and music streaming sites. Visit Marshallcharloff.com for new release and artist info.