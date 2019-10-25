Nahko and Medicine for the People will perform Sunday, Oct. 27 at Cain’s Ballroom.
Three questions with Nahko:
1. What would you most want people to know about Nahko and Medicine for the People?
“I think I’d want people to know that there is something in our music and movement for everyone. Inclusivity is really important to us and you can find that at our shows. It’s a reflection of the styles of music we play, as well. It’s funny to me that some folks have pigeon holed us as a ‘jam band’ or something when we’re nothing remotely like that. We play many styles and I think a lot of people aren’t sure how to brand us because of that. True artisan music for sure! I love having an inviting container that allows people to have an authentic, shared experience and I believe we do that really well. Come as you are!”
2. This isn’t your first time to perform in Oklahoma. Do you have an Oklahoma story?
“My great grandmother grew up between Oklahoma City and Arkansas, and she faced many challenges being Native American. She married a white man and basically tried to forget her heritage. This deeply affected my grandmother as a young girl and eventually that environment took my great grandmother’s life. When I go back in our family’s history, it’s clear that we have had a long lineage of tragedy and trauma. It’s not the most exciting story, but certainly a personal one! When I come to Oklahoma now, I always remember my ancestors and what they went through.”
3. For people unfamiliar with the group’s music, how would you describe it?
“Our music is a collage of vulnerable life experience and social commentary. Laced throughout my poetry and stories is a definite connection to the spirit and mystical realm. There is a deep, prayerful gratitude for life, nature, the spirit world and culture woven into the tapestry of each song. My songs are rooted in a folk style storytelling, having been influenced greatly by artists such as M. Ward, Bright Eyes and Paul Simon.”