A Railroad Earth concert at Cain’s Ballroom has been postponed. The show was originally scheduled to take place March 26.
The band posted this statement: “With sincere regret and an abundance of caution, we’re choosing to postpone the last leg of Winter Tour, March 19-28. Please know this decision was not made lightly, and the health and wellbeing of our beloved Hobo family is of the utmost consideration.
“The 9:30 Club, where we were set to appear next weekend, is closing their doors for the rest of the month as advised by the mayor of Washington D.C. and it remains unclear what the coming weeks will bring. Until we can fully realize the impact of COVID-19, this is the most responsible course of action to keep our community safe.
“We truly apologize for the inconvenience as we understand live music often serves as a necessary refuge from the wild world we live in. More details and information are coming soon.
“Stay calm. Wash your hands. Be careful. Love one another. We’ll make it through this together!”
Cain’s Ballroom has no other events scheduled until April 2.