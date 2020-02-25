A series of headline shows by genre-defying Nashville-based quintet Rainbow Kitten Surprise will include a July 9 stop at the Brady Theater, which is being rebranded as the Tulsa Theater.
Briston Maroney will join Rainbow Kitten Surprise at the Tulsa show. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at www.tulsatheater.com.
The band will continue their partnership with PLUS1 during the new slew of dates with $1 of every ticket sold from donated back into each city to support local food security initiatives and work toward ending hunger in their communities.