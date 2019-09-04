The country music group Rascal Flatts will perform Nov. 7 at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort.
Rascal Flatts' body of work includes 10 albums, 16 No. 1, over 23 million records sold and over 10 million tickets sold.
Said a news release announcing the show: "With statistics like that, the numbers pile up so high it’s easy to get lost on top of the heap and forget why you wanted to be there in the first place. But not Rascal Flatts."
The release said time and success have put the band closer to its core on "Back to Us," a 10th album that's a return to form and a proclamation of everything the trio has come to represent over nearly two decades.
Tickets go no sale Sept. 6. For tickets and information, go to riverspirittulsa.com.