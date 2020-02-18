Cain's Ballroom

Cain's Ballroom will play host to Ray Wylie Hubbard in June. Tulsa World file

 Cory Young

Ray Wylie Hubbard will perform Thursday, June 18 at Cain's Ballroom.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21. Tickets can be purchased at the Cain's Ballroom box office or online at www.cainsballroom.com.

Tickets start at $20.00, plus fees.

Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389