Oklahomans Vince Gill and Reba McEntire will step into the circle together July 18 for the Grand Ole Opry’s 4,933rd consecutive Saturday broadcast. Their performance can be accessed on Circle TV, wsmonline.com and SiriusXM.
“The Grand Ole Opry has always been very special to me and my family,” McEntire said in a news release.
“It’s part of my history, my heritage and my future, and I’m so excited to get to share the stage with Vince again. Just like Roy Acuff, Minnie Pearl, Brother Oswald, Porter Wagoner and Loretta Lynn, Vince is an Opry legend. I’m proud to be an Opry member and I’ll always be proud to stand on the stage with Vince. Things may be a little different right now, but one thing stays the same — the Opry continues to bring great country music into the homes of the American people.”
Opry members and guest artists have kept the music playing at the Opry with audience-less performances during the pandemic. Viewers from more than 100 countries worldwide have been tuning in since live-audience shows were paused in mid-March.
Gill and McEntire met in Nashville in 1988, when he sang background vocals on her self-titled studio album, Reba.
In 1990, they recorded their first of many duets, “Oklahoma Swing,” the second single from Gill’s breakthrough album, When I Call Your Name.
In 1993, they reached the top of the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart with the duet, “The Heart Won’t Lie.”
Gill has called McEntire one of the greatest singers that will ever draw a breath.
