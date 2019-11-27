In the spirit of Giving Tuesday, the largest international day of giving, Red Dirt Relief Fund is collaborating with musicians across the state to bring live tunes to fans in a campaign called #GivingTunesday.
On Dec. 3, Oklahoma musicians across all musical genres and geographies will perform live on their Facebook and Instagram pages to thank fans for their support of local music and Red Dirt Relief Fund, a non-profit organization that assists artists in crisis. Fans are encouraged to "like" and follow the participating musicians’ social media pages in advance so they’ll be notified when musicians share their tunes.
Also on Dec. 3, Red Dirt Relief Fund will, on its Facebook page, stream live performances from the Blue Door, a venue at 2805 N. McKinley Ave. in Oklahoma City. The stream will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets to the event are free, but limited, and can be reserved at eventbrite.com. Donations will be taken at the door.
Musicians performing at Blue Door are Amanda Cunningham, Ben McKenzie, Blake Lankford, Bryon White, Lane Hawkins & Buffalo Rogers; Chris Jones, Dylan Stewart, Erik Oftedahl, Giakob Lee, Jacob Dement, Jake Flint, Ken Pomeroy, Red Dirt Rangers, Steelwind and Zac Copeland.
Red Dirt Relief Fund will be encouraging donations on Facebook, as the social media platform will match up to $7 million starting at 7:00 a.m. Dec. 3. All donations made through Facebook are fee-free, meaning 100 percent goes to the non-profit organization.
Last year #GivingTunesday raised more than $7,000 for Oklahoma musicians in crisis through the nonprofit Red Dirt Relief Fund. RDRF has granted more than $170,000 to Oklahoma music people across genres and geographies since it was founded in 2012.
For more information or to participate, contact Red Dirt Relief Fund executive director Katie Dale at reddirtrelieffund.org or 918-407-4599.