REO Speedwagon vocalist Kevin Cronin said the band loves Tulsa.
This is why:
“The people in Tulsa kind of took us in and made us feel at home long before the band had any hits,” Cronin said during a recent phone interview. “We kind of divide the world up into cities who, like I say, made us feel at home before we had the big hits and the cities that took us in after we had the big hits. Most places took us in after we had the big hits, but we’ve got a special place in our heart for the towns that took us in before the big hits.”
REO Speedwagon is returning for a Saturday, July 27, concert at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. The band, during its early years, performed at Cain’s Ballroom.
“We were doing OK when we played there, but it was before the hits,” Cronin said. “We used to pack that place and always have a great time there. I definitely have fond memories of Cain’s Ballroom, for sure. There were always a lot of pretty girls and a lot of people ready to rock ’n’ roll.”
Of course, those hits eventually arrived and, if you’re from the classic rock generation, there’s a 100% chance you have turned up the radio to some of these songs: “Keep on Loving You.” “Take It on the Run.” “Keep the Fire Burnin’. ” “Can’t Fight This Feeling.” “Roll with the Changes.” “Time for Me to Fly.”
Following are four questions with Cronin in advance of REO Speedwagon’s return to Tulsa:
What’s your best Tulsa story?
Cronin said the story dates to around 1982, when the band released the album “Good Trouble.” Back in those days, he said there was a giant party after every show, and guitarist Gary Richrath had a propensity for punching lamps when things didn’t go his way. Punching lamps? If you punch a wall, it leaves your hand black-and-blue, and that’s not in the best interests of a guitarist or his band. If Richrath needed to blow off steam, punching a lamp shade was a more preferable alternative.
“He could unload on it and not hurt himself,” Cronin said. “So one particular night, there were a number of lamps in his suite and he was in a particularly foul mood. It was a nice hotel. I don’t remember the name of the hotel, but he did some damage and managed to escape without having to pay for them.”
REO Speedwagon returned to Tulsa in the 1990s and stayed at the same hotel. Cronin said the same manager must have still been working at the hotel because the lamp shade incident was remembered, and the band was presented with a bill.
Cronin said guitarist Dave Amato, who joined the band in 1989, got stuck with the bill. Amato (“such a good guy”) didn’t think it was fair that he should have to pay for lamps broken by Richrath. But the other guys in REO pleaded a case. “You know, Dave, you took over his spot in the band, so it only seems fair that you should have to make good on his bill.”
Cronin said the spirit of the late, great Richrath “is still with us every night.” Richrath died in 2015.
When did REO Speedwagon know “Hi Infidelity” was special?
By just about any measuring stick, the 1980 album “Hi Infidelity” is REO’s masterpiece. It sold 10 million copies, spent 15 weeks at No. 1 and spawned four top 40 singles. Cronin was asked if he knew the album was special when it was being made or if that conclusion was reached after the album’s release.
Cronin, who has been working on a memoir, said he was just covering this subject when making his most recent rewrite.
“We made demos for ‘Hi Infidelity’ in this funky studio in Hollywood and, when we were finished with the demo, we spent about three or four days in the studio and then we took a break and took a rough mix of cassettes and spent a week driving around listening to the songs and basically listening for what we were going to do to improve them when we went in and made the real record,” he said.
“I remember driving around Los Angeles listening to that demo and looking for what was wrong with the songs and kind of going, whoa, this sounds like a record already. That had never happened to us before.”
Cronin said it was right about that time that he started hearing a thread that sort of connected all the songs on the album. He said the band kind of accidentally made a concept record.
“We were all kind of going through similar dysfunctions at home and relationship problems and it showed up in our writing, and it gave the album this kind of cohesiveness,” he said.
Cronin said he was driving down a freeway with his convertible top down when the album title popped into his head.
“It was kind of controversial at first,” he said. “When I brought it up to the band, everyone was like, are you crazy? We can’t name our album ‘Hi Infidelity.’ Basically you’re calling the album ‘sex and drugs.’ You can’t do that. But after we talked it over, everyone agreed that was pretty much what the songs were about, so there were a lot of things like that which just kind of fell into place for that record. By the time we turned it in, we had a pretty good inkling that something special was happening for sure.”
REO doesn’t sound like other bands birthed during the same era. Got a theory?
“Honestly, I think most musicians, most singers, most players are kind of governed by their own limitations, and everyone does the best they can so people get to wherever they get,” Cronin said.
But if he was going to venture a guess on what makes REO unique, he credits the way the group came together.
A bit of history: Cronin was not the band’s original vocalist. REO had three lead singers on its first three albums. Cronin said the original singer, Terry Luttrell, was “a real rock singer.”
“He had the mic stand moves, and he looked cool on stage,” Cronin said. “They were more of kind of a riff-oriented band. The rhythm section — the band — just had this power. They were called REO Speedwagon. Everything was pedal to the metal. People called them heavy metal when the band first came out.”
Richrath asked Cronin to join the band. Cronin, a singer-songwriter, had been playing folk clubs and coffee houses.
“I played in a couple of bands, but the bands I played with had more in common with the Byrds and Buffalo Springfield, that kind of folk rock music,” he said. “Anyway, so I think what makes our band a little different is we are kind of a combination of a hard-driving rhythm section with a singer-songwriter sensibility on top of it. Basically, our songs are kind of just amped-up folk songs. I think that perhaps is where, if you feel like we have a uniqueness, I don’t know too many other bands who kind of came together quite that way, so maybe that’s what it is.”
Because you wrote “Keep on Loving You” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” what’s the secret to writing a ballad?
“I think the secret is you have to have gone through some tough times in your life, and you have to kind of get in touch with your own weakness, your own mistakes,” Cronin said. “You have to be willing to kind of bare it.”
Cronin said he learned that with “Keep on Loving You.” He said he woke up in the middle of the night and those song verses basically appeared in his lyric notebook.
“It was one of those things where it came forth so organically that there is really no explanation for it,” he said.
Cronin said when you write a song, you have no idea what is going to happen to it. You write a bunch of them and, every once in a while, one becomes a hit.
“If I would have known that ‘Keep on Loving You’ would’ve ended up being a No. 1 record, I might have softened some of the lyrics a little bit because it didn’t do wonders for my first marriage,” he said.
“But I think perhaps the fact that I bared it in that song, what I learned from that is the more honest you are as a writer, people sense that honesty and people like to hear that they are not alone, and I think that’s what endears people to any kind of art, whatever it is, whether it’s a song or a movie or a poem or whatever. A drawing. A painting. If people see themselves in that art, it’s like, ah, I’m not the only one who feels this way. So I think ‘Keep on Loving You’ and ‘I Can’t Fight This Feeling’ just kind of connected with people. I laid myself out there and rather than getting laughed at for it, people were like, thanks. Thanks for letting me know I’m not alone. I think those songs are the ones that stand the test of time.”