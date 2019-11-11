They're back together and they're coming back to Tulsa.
The Black Crowes buried the hatchet and reunited for a new tour. The fourth stop on the tour will be a June 23 show at Tulsa's BOK Center.
Chris and Rich Robinson are heralding the 30-year anniversary of the band's landmark quintuple-platinum debut album (Shake Your Money Maker) with the freshly announced world tour. The brothers have not played a show since 2013, when they vowed never to play together or speak to each again. Never say never?
Tickets are on sale now and are available online at www.bokcenter.com. Tickets were not available for purchase at the BOK Center box office on the first day of ticket sales, but remaining available tickets will be available for purchase at the box office afterward.
"I'm thrilled and blessed to be playing with my brother celebrating the music we've made and bringing our lives together full circle," Chris Robinson said in a news release announcing the tour. "Long live Rock n' Roll and The Black Crowes!"
Added Rich Robinson: "First and foremost, I'm really happy to have my brother back in my life. To be able to play music again together and celebrate the first record we made as kids is a gift. To have these songs stand up after 30 years is something I could've never fathomed."
The news release said journalists were lamenting the death of rock in 1990 because "cheesy pop" and hair metal dominated the charts. Enter Atlanta's Black Crowes, who gave the genre a swift and much-needed kick in the buttocks with their debut album. Fueled by singles "Jealous Again", "Twice As Hard", "She Talks To Angels", and a cover of Otis Redding's "Hard To Handle" the band topped Rolling Stone's best new American band that year.
Said the release: "The Black Crowes went on to release eight studio and four live albums, ... sold out shows around the world; had legendary guitarist Jimmy Page join as a member; got kicked off a tour with ZZ Top for insulting the sponsor; got screwed by bad record deals; got married and divorced, fought among themselves and the rest of the world; in other words they've done everything a legendary rock group should do. 2020's reunion and tour produced by Live Nation is sure to further cement the band's legacy as one of the best and most loved rock bands of all time."
