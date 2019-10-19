If you're at a Godsmack rock concert, don't let frontman Sully Erna see you falling asleep.
That is what happened Friday night at the BOK Center and Erna called out a patron for doing so, much to the delight of the rest of the thousands in attendance to see one of the best contemporary hard rock bands playing these days.
It's hard to believe anyone could fall asleep during a Godsmack show, with its loud, head-banging, fist-pumping brand of thundering bass- and drum-driven hard rock, combined with Erna's growling vocals and rhythm guitar, and guitarist Tony Rombola's defining power rifts and tight solos.
The band, formed more than 20 years ago in 1995, calls Boston its home and has seven studio albums and dozens of singles that have been playing on rock airwaves since 1998.
Friday's show was the first time I have seen them in concert and they did not disappoint.
The band played for nearly two hours and included both new and older hits, which had much of the crowd standing for most of the show. The floor, lower bowl and second levels of the 19,000-seat arena appeared full.
The band opened with an instrumental montage of "We Will Rock You" by Queen, "Tom Sawyer" by Rush and other songs before the stage curtain dropped and the first notes of the band's title song of their most recent album, "When Legends Rise," began the live show.
Other outstanding renditions of "Cryin' Like a Bitch," "Take It To The Edge," "Keep Away," and "Whatever," followed in an energetic and musically tight set.
The encore consisted of four songs: "Under Your Scars," "Bulletproof," a cover of AC/DC's "Highway to Hell" and "I Stand Alone."
While sitting at a piano that had been wheeled out before the start of the encore, Erna said that "Under Your Scars" — which is more like a pop song than any Godsmack song — had been written as part of the band's nonprofit Scars Foundation, which aims to prevent depression, abuse, mental illness, bullying, addiction and other societal ills.
"We were just trying to tap the breaks a little bit on a lot of these kind of tragedies we've been hearing about, especially some of our dear friends and these amazing, amazing artists that have left this earth much too soon before they could give us more if their amazing music," Erna told the crowd.
He mentioned singers Amy Winehouse, Layne Staley (Alice and Chains) and Chris Cornell (Soundgarden, Audioslave).
"The song actually inspired kind of a much bigger purpose that we've been running with," he said. "Much bigger than us, much bigger than anyone in this room."
It was one of the many highlights of the night, including a mind-blowing performance by Halestorm, before Godsmack took the stage.
I have never seen Halestorm live before and I would have paid full admission price to see them at the top of the bill of this concert.
They were that good.
Guitarist/singer Lzzy Hale brought enough energy to the show to power a tornadic Oklahoma thunderstorm.
Her voice was so incredibly strong in both range and endurance that it makes me wonder how singers like her can do it nearly every night on a tour like this.
It was like listening to a combination of Pat Benatar, Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) and Amy Lee (Evanescence).
A friend at the show said seeing Halestorm was like the sound equivalent of a fireworks show, and I did not disagree.
Halestorm's light show was also better than Godsmack's, which I found surprising.
But even the opening band, Monster Truck, from Canada, was a fantastic start to this concert.
The blues-rock band had me rocking from their first song and I am definitely going to check out and likely buy some of their music.
Sometimes, these hard rock shows can have ugly incidents, but there were no mosh pits, fights or drunken jerks that I saw.
"You guys are really a pleasure to play for," Godsmack's Erna told the crowd.
"I think the rest of the people in this country — they don't get it, they don't understand — and they certainly underestimate this … state right here!"